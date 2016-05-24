2020 California Election Results
Sonoma County Races
Updated Nov 3rd 11:57 PM
|Santa Rosa City Council, Area 1
|
|12 of 13 Precincts
|
|Eddie Alvarez
|
|1,898
|44.2%
|Jorge Inocencio
|
|1,291
|30.1%
|Duane De Witt
|
|556
|13.0%
|Elizabeth Valente
|
|547
|12.7%
|Santa Rosa City Council, Area 3
|
|18 of 25 Precincts
|
|Harrison "Jack" Tibbetts
|
|9,754
|99.9%
|Keith Rhinehart
|
|13
|0.1%
|Santa Rosa City Council, Area 5
|
|13 of 7 Precincts
|
|Chris Rogers
|
|4,072
|70.6%
|Azmina R. Hanna
|
|1,697
|29.4%
|Santa Rosa City Council, Area 7
|
|17 of 21 Precincts
|
|Natalie Rogers
|
|3,231
|43.5%
|Eric Christensen
|
|2,922
|39.3%
|Daniela Pavone
|
|1,275
|17.2%
|Cloverdale City Council
|(2 seats)
|3 of 3 Precincts
|
|Todd Lands
|
|1,378
|26.5%
|Melanie Bagby (i)
|
|1,219
|23.4%
|Jenny Candelaria-Orr
|
|1,015
|19.5%
|Mary Ann Brigham (i)
|
|1,002
|19.2%
|Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe
|
|592
|11.4%
|Cotati City Council
|(3 seats)
|11 of 12 Precincts
|
|Laura Sparks
|
|1,742
|28.6%
|Susan Harvey (i)
|
|1,580
|25.9%
|Ben Ford
|
|1,567
|25.7%
|Brittany Murphy
|
|1,205
|19.8%
|Healdsburg City Council
|(3 seats)
|4 of 5 Precincts
|
|Ariel Kelley
|
|3,387
|28.2%
|Skylaer Palacios
|
|2,692
|22.4%
|David Hagele (i)
|
|2,662
|22.2%
|Charles A. Duffy
|
|1,179
|9.8%
|David R. Jones
|
|1,166
|9.7%
|Doralice Handal
|
|922
|7.7%
|Petaluma City Council
|(3 seats)
|24 of 25 Precincts
|
|Brian Barnacle
|
|13,513
|21.3%
|Dennis Pocekay
|
|12,398
|19.6%
|Mike Healy (i)
|
|8,385
|13.2%
|Lizzie Wallack
|
|8,126
|12.8%
|Kathy Miller (i)
|
|7,719
|12.2%
|Gabe Kearney (i)
|
|6,086
|9.6%
|Susan Kirks
|
|3,680
|5.8%
|Robert Conklin
|
|3,452
|5.4%
|Rohnert Park City Council, Area 1
|
|6 of 6 Precincts
|
|Walter "Willy" Linares
|
|1,157
|62.1%
|Dave Soldavini
|
|705
|37.9%
|Rohnert Park City Council, Area 3
|
|10 of 13 Precincts
|
|Gerard Giudice
|
|1,942
|60.2%
|Joseph T. Callinan
|
|1,282
|39.8%
|Rohnert Park City Council, Area 4
|
|8 of 8 Precincts
|
|Jackie Elward
|
|1,710
|56.2%
|Jake Mackenzie
|
|1,334
|43.8%
|Sebastopol City Council
|(2 seats)
|3 of 5 Precincts
|
|Diana Rich
|
|2,048
|30.6%
|Neysa Hinton (i)
|
|1,728
|25.8%
|Evaristo "Evert" Fernandez
|
|1,698
|25.4%
|Michael Carnacchi (i)
|
|660
|9.9%
|Vaughn Richard Higginbotham
|
|564
|8.4%
|Sonoma City Council
|(2 seats)
|15 of 18 Precincts
|
|Amy Harrington
|
|3,314
|50.1%
|Jack Ding
|
|3,295
|49.9%
|Windsor Mayor
|
|28 of 35 Precincts
|
|Dominic Foppoli
|
|4,699
|45.3%
|Rosa Reynoza
|
|3,183
|30.7%
|Sam Salmon
|
|1,532
|14.8%
|Tanya Potter
|
|961
|9.3%
|Windsor, Area 3
|
|5 of 5 Precincts
|
|Debora Fudge
|
|1,351
|55.5%
|Jeffrey Leasure
|
|1,082
|44.5%
|County Board of Education, Area 1
|
|93 of 165 Precincts
|
|Gina Cuclis (i)
|
|20,519
|56.8%
|Dianna MacDonald
|
|15,612
|43.2%
|Sonoma County Junior College, SR Area
|(2 seats)
|194 of 261 Precincts
|
|Mariana Martinez (i)
|
|32,226
|32.2%
|Caroline Banuelos
|
|30,351
|30.3%
|Don Edgar (i)
|
|18,082
|18.1%
|Kerry Rego
|
|13,198
|13.2%
|Sarichon Rex Toeung
|
|6,269
|6.3%
|Calistoga Unified
|(3 seats)
|0 of 7 Precincts
|
|Rudy Gonzalez
|
|111
|25.2%
|Julianne Paula Elkeshen (i)
|
|103
|23.4%
|Mark L. Galindo (i)
|
|79
|17.9%
|Stephanie Rothberg-Allan
|
|76
|17.2%
|Matthew Reid (i)
|
|72
|16.3%
|Cloverdale Unified
|(3 seats)
|5 of 7 Precincts
|
|Gabriela Mendoza-Torres
|
|2,461
|29.6%
|Preston W. Addison (i)
|
|1,957
|23.5%
|Ashley White
|
|1,393
|16.7%
|Brandon Axell (i)
|
|1,288
|15.5%
|Johannes J. Hoevertsz
|
|1,224
|14.7%
|Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Area 5
|
|11 of 16 Precincts
|
|Michelle Wing
|
|1,761
|54.9%
|Tim Nonn
|
|1,448
|45.1%
|Sonoma Valley Unified, Area 4
|
|11 of 12 Precincts
|
|Troy Knox
|
|2,098
|62.3%
|Adam Lobsinger
|
|1,267
|37.7%
|Sonoma Valley Unified, Area 5
|
|14 of 23 Precincts
|
|Anne Ching
|
|2,348
|63.8%
|Britta Johnson
|
|1,333
|36.2%
|Petaluma Jt. Union High
|(2 seats)
|39 of 63 Precincts
|
|Sheldon Gen (i)
|
|13,515
|30.2%
|Ellen Webster (i)
|
|11,751
|26.2%
|Linda Judah
|
|11,215
|25.1%
|Carol Ann Street
|
|8,287
|18.5%
|Point Arena Jt. Union High
|(3 seats)
|1 of 3 Precincts
|
|Jim DeWilder (i)
|
|336
|22.4%
|Bob Gardiner (i)
|
|332
|22.1%
|Sigrid A. Hillscan
|
|308
|20.5%
|Ron Miles (i)
|
|298
|19.9%
|Miquette Thompson
|
|227
|15.1%
|Santa Rosa High, Area 1
|
|21 of 24 Precincts
|
|Ever Flores
|
|4,883
|63.0%
|Jenni Klose
|
|2,870
|37.0%
|West County Union High
|(2 seats)
|52 of 97 Precincts
|
|Julie Aiello
|
|13,335
|40.0%
|Laurie Ann Fadave
|
|11,925
|35.7%
|Lynn Schallebaum Gleeson
|
|5,027
|15.1%
|Kyle O'Connor
|
|3,074
|9.2%
|Harmony Union
|(2 seats)
|5 of 7 Precincts
|
|Mariah Lander (i)
|
|989
|41.0%
|Yuri Springstorm Koslen
|
|726
|30.1%
|Amanda Solter
|
|696
|28.9%
|Oak Grove Union, 4 year
|(2 seats)
|5 of 7 Precincts
|
|Erin Lagourgue
|
|986
|31.7%
|Lesley Jones
|
|860
|27.6%
|Robbie Woosley (i)
|
|764
|24.5%
|Brian P. Jacobs (i)
|
|504
|16.2%
|Oak Grove Union, 2 year
|
|5 of 7 Precincts
|
|Hannah Kallok
|
|954
|57.6%
|Rahine Patel (i)
|
|701
|42.4%
|Rincon Valley Union
|(2 seats)
|35 of 67 Precincts
|
|Mike Cook (i)
|
|8,695
|37.2%
|Janelle Taylor
|
|7,625
|32.6%
|Erin C. Heins
|
|7,044
|30.1%
|Roseland
|(2 seats)
|6 of 6 Precincts
|
|Tiffany Kampmann
|
|1,207
|43.4%
|Patricia S. Krueger (i)
|
|814
|29.3%
|Sondra Beam (i)
|
|757
|27.2%
|Graton Fire District
|(3 seats)
|8 of 14 Precincts
|
|Torrey Farmer (i)
|
|1,676
|28.1%
|Jason Nunes (i)
|
|1,613
|27.1%
|Zane W. Gray (i)
|
|1,547
|26.0%
|Linda Tripoli
|
|1,125
|18.9%