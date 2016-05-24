Subscribe

2020 California Election Results

Sonoma County Races Updated Nov 3rd 11:57 PM

Santa Rosa City Council, Area 1
  12 of 13 Precincts
 
Eddie Alvarez
   
1,89844.2%
Jorge Inocencio
   
1,29130.1%
Duane De Witt
   
55613.0%
Elizabeth Valente
   
54712.7%


Santa Rosa City Council, Area 3
  18 of 25 Precincts
 
Harrison "Jack" Tibbetts
   
9,75499.9%
Keith Rhinehart
   
130.1%


Santa Rosa City Council, Area 5
  13 of 7 Precincts
 
Chris Rogers
   
4,07270.6%
Azmina R. Hanna
   
1,69729.4%


Santa Rosa City Council, Area 7
  17 of 21 Precincts
 
Natalie Rogers
   
3,23143.5%
Eric Christensen
   
2,92239.3%
Daniela Pavone
   
1,27517.2%


Cloverdale City Council
(2 seats) 3 of 3 Precincts
 
Todd Lands
   
1,37826.5%
Melanie Bagby (i)
   
1,21923.4%
Jenny Candelaria-Orr
   
1,01519.5%
Mary Ann Brigham (i)
   
1,00219.2%
Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe
   
59211.4%


Cotati City Council
(3 seats) 11 of 12 Precincts
 
Laura Sparks
   
1,74228.6%
Susan Harvey (i)
   
1,58025.9%
Ben Ford
   
1,56725.7%
Brittany Murphy
   
1,20519.8%


Healdsburg City Council
(3 seats) 4 of 5 Precincts
 
Ariel Kelley
   
3,38728.2%
Skylaer Palacios
   
2,69222.4%
David Hagele (i)
   
2,66222.2%
Charles A. Duffy
   
1,1799.8%
David R. Jones
   
1,1669.7%
Doralice Handal
   
9227.7%


Petaluma City Council
(3 seats) 24 of 25 Precincts
 
Brian Barnacle
   
13,51321.3%
Dennis Pocekay
   
12,39819.6%
Mike Healy (i)
   
8,38513.2%
Lizzie Wallack
   
8,12612.8%
Kathy Miller (i)
   
7,71912.2%
Gabe Kearney (i)
   
6,0869.6%
Susan Kirks
   
3,6805.8%
Robert Conklin
   
3,4525.4%


Rohnert Park City Council, Area 1
  6 of 6 Precincts
 
Walter "Willy" Linares
   
1,15762.1%
Dave Soldavini
   
70537.9%


Rohnert Park City Council, Area 3
  10 of 13 Precincts
 
Gerard Giudice
   
1,94260.2%
Joseph T. Callinan
   
1,28239.8%


Rohnert Park City Council, Area 4
  8 of 8 Precincts
 
Jackie Elward
   
1,71056.2%
Jake Mackenzie
   
1,33443.8%


Sebastopol City Council
(2 seats) 3 of 5 Precincts
 
Diana Rich
   
2,04830.6%
Neysa Hinton (i)
   
1,72825.8%
Evaristo "Evert" Fernandez
   
1,69825.4%
Michael Carnacchi (i)
   
6609.9%
Vaughn Richard Higginbotham
   
5648.4%


Sonoma City Council
(2 seats) 15 of 18 Precincts
 
Amy Harrington
   
3,31450.1%
Jack Ding
   
3,29549.9%


Windsor Mayor
  28 of 35 Precincts
 
Dominic Foppoli
   
4,69945.3%
Rosa Reynoza
   
3,18330.7%
Sam Salmon
   
1,53214.8%
Tanya Potter
   
9619.3%


Windsor, Area 3
  5 of 5 Precincts
 
Debora Fudge
   
1,35155.5%
Jeffrey Leasure
   
1,08244.5%


County Board of Education, Area 1
  93 of 165 Precincts
 
Gina Cuclis (i)
   
20,51956.8%
Dianna MacDonald
   
15,61243.2%


Sonoma County Junior College, SR Area
(2 seats) 194 of 261 Precincts
 
Mariana Martinez (i)
   
32,22632.2%
Caroline Banuelos
   
30,35130.3%
Don Edgar (i)
   
18,08218.1%
Kerry Rego
   
13,19813.2%
Sarichon Rex Toeung
   
6,2696.3%


Calistoga Unified
(3 seats) 0 of 7 Precincts
 
Rudy Gonzalez
   
11125.2%
Julianne Paula Elkeshen (i)
   
10323.4%
Mark L. Galindo (i)
   
7917.9%
Stephanie Rothberg-Allan
   
7617.2%
Matthew Reid (i)
   
7216.3%


Cloverdale Unified
(3 seats) 5 of 7 Precincts
 
Gabriela Mendoza-Torres
   
2,46129.6%
Preston W. Addison (i)
   
1,95723.5%
Ashley White
   
1,39316.7%
Brandon Axell (i)
   
1,28815.5%
Johannes J. Hoevertsz
   
1,22414.7%


Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Area 5
  11 of 16 Precincts
 
Michelle Wing
   
1,76154.9%
Tim Nonn
   
1,44845.1%


Sonoma Valley Unified, Area 4
  11 of 12 Precincts
 
Troy Knox
   
2,09862.3%
Adam Lobsinger
   
1,26737.7%


Sonoma Valley Unified, Area 5
  14 of 23 Precincts
 
Anne Ching
   
2,34863.8%
Britta Johnson
   
1,33336.2%


Petaluma Jt. Union High
(2 seats) 39 of 63 Precincts
 
Sheldon Gen (i)
   
13,51530.2%
Ellen Webster (i)
   
11,75126.2%
Linda Judah
   
11,21525.1%
Carol Ann Street
   
8,28718.5%


Point Arena Jt. Union High
(3 seats) 1 of 3 Precincts
 
Jim DeWilder (i)
   
33622.4%
Bob Gardiner (i)
   
33222.1%
Sigrid A. Hillscan
   
30820.5%
Ron Miles (i)
   
29819.9%
Miquette Thompson
   
22715.1%


Santa Rosa High, Area 1
  21 of 24 Precincts
 
Ever Flores
   
4,88363.0%
Jenni Klose
   
2,87037.0%


West County Union High
(2 seats) 52 of 97 Precincts
 
Julie Aiello
   
13,33540.0%
Laurie Ann Fadave
   
11,92535.7%
Lynn Schallebaum Gleeson
   
5,02715.1%
Kyle O'Connor
   
3,0749.2%


Harmony Union
(2 seats) 5 of 7 Precincts
 
Mariah Lander (i)
   
98941.0%
Yuri Springstorm Koslen
   
72630.1%
Amanda Solter
   
69628.9%


Oak Grove Union, 4 year
(2 seats) 5 of 7 Precincts
 
Erin Lagourgue
   
98631.7%
Lesley Jones
   
86027.6%
Robbie Woosley (i)
   
76424.5%
Brian P. Jacobs (i)
   
50416.2%


Oak Grove Union, 2 year
  5 of 7 Precincts
 
Hannah Kallok
   
95457.6%
Rahine Patel (i)
   
70142.4%


Rincon Valley Union
(2 seats) 35 of 67 Precincts
 
Mike Cook (i)
   
8,69537.2%
Janelle Taylor
   
7,62532.6%
Erin C. Heins
   
7,04430.1%


Roseland
(2 seats) 6 of 6 Precincts
 
Tiffany Kampmann
   
1,20743.4%
Patricia S. Krueger (i)
   
81429.3%
Sondra Beam (i)
   
75727.2%


Graton Fire District
(3 seats) 8 of 14 Precincts
 
Torrey Farmer (i)
   
1,67628.1%
Jason Nunes (i)
   
1,61327.1%
Zane W. Gray (i)
   
1,54726.0%
Linda Tripoli
   
1,12518.9%


Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine