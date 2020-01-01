2nd District
Jared Huffman (D)
5th District
Mike Thompson (D)
District 3
Bill Dodd (D)
District 2
Jim Wood (D)
District 4
Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D)
District 10
Marc Levine (D)
Area 1
Eddie Alvarez
Duane De Witt
Jorge Inocencio
Elizabeth Valente
NO RECOMMENDATION
Area 5
Azmina R. Hanna
Chris Rogers
NO RECOMMENDATION
Area 7
Eric Christensen
Daniela Pavone
Natalie Rogers
NO RECOMMENDATION
District 1
Jenni Klose
Ever Flores
NO RECOMMENDATION
Brian Barnacle
Robert Conklin
Mike Healy
Gabe Kearney
Susan Kirks
Kathy Miller
Dennis Pocekay
Lizzie Wallack
NO RECOMMENDATION
Area 1
Walter "Willy" Linares
Area 3
Gerard Giudice
Area 4
Jake Mackenzie
Dominic Foppoli
Tanya Potter
Rosa Reynoza
Sam Salmon
NO RECOMMENDATION
Area 3
Debora Fudge
Jeffrey Leasure
NO RECOMMENDATION
Ben Ford
Susan Harvey
Brittany Murphy
Laura Sparks
NO RECOMMENDATION
Michael Carnacchi
Evaristo "Evert" Fernandez
Vaughn R Higginbotham
Neysa Hinton
Diana Rich
NO RECOMMENDATION
Charles A. Duffy
David Hagele
Doralice Handal
David R. Jones
Ariel Kelley
Skylaer Palacios
NO RECOMMENDATION
Melanie Bagby
Mary Ann Brigham
Jenny Candelaria-Orr
Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe
Todd Lands
NO RECOMMENDATION
$5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research
Requires commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on market value, raises $7.5 billion to $12 billion annually for schools and local governments
Repeals Proposition 209 (1996), which says the state cannot discriminate or grant preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, or contracting
Restores the right to vote to people convicted of felonies who are on parole
Allows 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primaries and special elections
Changes tax assessment transfers and inheritance rules
Restricts parole for non-violent offenders, increases some misdemeanors to felonies and requires offenders to submit DNA
Expands local governments' power to use rent control
Classifies rideshare and delivery drivers as independent contractors
State regulation of kidney dialysis clinics
Expands the California Consumer Privacy Act, creates the California Privacy Protection Agency to implement and enforce the CCPA
NO RECOMMENDATION
Replaces cash bail with risk assessments for suspects awaiting trial
NO RECOMMENDATION
Mental Health, Addiction and Homeless Services Measure Transactions and Use Tax Ordinance
NO RECOMMENDATION
The Evelyn Cheatham Effective IOLERO Ordinance
NO RECOMMENDATION
City of Santa Rosa, Sales Tax Extension
NO RECOMMENDATION
City of Cloverdale, Utility Users Tax Extension
NO RECOMMENDATION
City of Cotati, Transactions and Use Tax Extension
NO RECOMMENDATION
City of Healdsburg, Transactions and Use Tax Extension
NO RECOMMENDATION
City of Petaluma, Transactions and Use Tax
NO RECOMMENDATION
City of Sonoma, Transactions and Use (Sales) Tax Extension and Appropriations Limit Increase
NO RECOMMENDATION
City of Sonoma, Urban Growth Boundary Extension
NO RECOMMENDATION
City of Sonoma, Cannabis Business Tax
NO RECOMMENDATION
City of Sonoma, Personal Cannabis Cultivation Initiative
NO RECOMMENDATION
Kenwood Fire Protection District, Appropriations Limit Extension
NO RECOMMENDATION
Timber Cove Fire Protection District, Parcel Tax
NO RECOMMENDATION
North Sonoma County Healthcare District, Sale Agreement
Petaluma Health Care District, Sale Agreement
Sonoma County Transportation Authority, Go Sonoma Act