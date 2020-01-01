State Propositions

Proposition 14 $5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research

Proposition 15 Requires commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on market value, raises $7.5 billion to $12 billion annually for schools and local governments

Proposition 16 Repeals Proposition 209 (1996), which says the state cannot discriminate or grant preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, or contracting

Proposition 17 Restores the right to vote to people convicted of felonies who are on parole

Proposition 18 Allows 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primaries and special elections

Proposition 19 Changes tax assessment transfers and inheritance rules

Proposition 20 Restricts parole for non-violent offenders, increases some misdemeanors to felonies and requires offenders to submit DNA

Proposition 21 Expands local governments' power to use rent control

Proposition 22 Classifies rideshare and delivery drivers as independent contractors

Proposition 23 State regulation of kidney dialysis clinics

Proposition 24 Expands the California Consumer Privacy Act, creates the California Privacy Protection Agency to implement and enforce the CCPA