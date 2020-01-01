Press Democrat Editorial Board Recommendations
This Voter Guide contains the ballot listings for the municipal and county elections in Sonoma County along with state and federal elections and state propositions. Endorsements by The Press Democrat's editorial board are indicated for each race. To read all of the editorial endorsements, click here.

To see everything on your ballot, visit Vote411.org by clicking here

Please Note: Endorsements reflect the opinion of our editorial board and are separate from the reporting in our newsroom.
Federal Offices
US House
2nd District

Jared Huffman (D)

Read PD Editorial
US House
5th District

Mike Thompson (D)

Read PD Editorial
State Offices
California Legislature
State Senate
District 3

Bill Dodd (D)

Read PD Editorial
State Assembly
District 2

Jim Wood (D)

Read PD Editorial
State Assembly
District 4

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D)

Read PD Editorial
State Assembly
District 10

Marc Levine (D)

Read PD Editorial
County Elections
Santa Rosa
City Council
Area 1

Eddie Alvarez

Duane De Witt

Jorge Inocencio

Elizabeth Valente

NO RECOMMENDATION

City Council
Area 5

Azmina R. Hanna

Chris Rogers

NO RECOMMENDATION

City Council
Area 7

Eric Christensen

Daniela Pavone

Natalie Rogers

NO RECOMMENDATION

School Board
District 1

Jenni Klose

Ever Flores

NO RECOMMENDATION

Petaluma
City Council

Brian Barnacle

Robert Conklin

Mike Healy

Gabe Kearney

Susan Kirks

Kathy Miller

Dennis Pocekay

Lizzie Wallack

NO RECOMMENDATION

Rohnert Park
City Council
Area 1

Walter "Willy" Linares

Read PD Editorial
City Council
Area 3

Gerard Giudice

Read PD Editorial
City Council
Area 4

Jake Mackenzie

Read PD Editorial
Windsor
Mayor

Dominic Foppoli

Tanya Potter

Rosa Reynoza

Sam Salmon

NO RECOMMENDATION

City Council
Area 3

Debora Fudge

Jeffrey Leasure

NO RECOMMENDATION

Cotati
City Council

Ben Ford

Susan Harvey

Brittany Murphy

Laura Sparks

NO RECOMMENDATION

Sebastopol
City Council

Michael Carnacchi

Evaristo "Evert" Fernandez

Vaughn R Higginbotham

Neysa Hinton

Diana Rich

NO RECOMMENDATION

Healdsburg
City Council

Charles A. Duffy

David Hagele

Doralice Handal

David R. Jones

Ariel Kelley

Skylaer Palacios

NO RECOMMENDATION

Cloverdale
City Council

Melanie Bagby

Mary Ann Brigham

Jenny Candelaria-Orr

Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe

Todd Lands

NO RECOMMENDATION

State Propositions
Proposition 14

$5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research

NORead PD Editorial

Proposition 15

Requires commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on market value, raises $7.5 billion to $12 billion annually for schools and local governments

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 16

Repeals Proposition 209 (1996), which says the state cannot discriminate or grant preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, or contracting

YESRead PD Editorial
Proposition 17

Restores the right to vote to people convicted of felonies who are on parole

YESRead PD Editorial
Proposition 18

Allows 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primaries and special elections

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 19

Changes tax assessment transfers and inheritance rules

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 20

Restricts parole for non-violent offenders, increases some misdemeanors to felonies and requires offenders to submit DNA

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 21

Expands local governments' power to use rent control

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 22

Classifies rideshare and delivery drivers as independent contractors

YESRead PD Editorial
Proposition 23

State regulation of kidney dialysis clinics

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 24

Expands the California Consumer Privacy Act, creates the California Privacy Protection Agency to implement and enforce the CCPA

NO RECOMMENDATION

Proposition 25

Replaces cash bail with risk assessments for suspects awaiting trial

NO RECOMMENDATION

Local Measures
Measure O

Mental Health, Addiction and Homeless Services Measure Transactions and Use Tax Ordinance

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure P

The Evelyn Cheatham Effective IOLERO Ordinance

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure Q

City of Santa Rosa, Sales Tax Extension

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure R

City of Cloverdale, Utility Users Tax Extension

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure S

City of Cotati, Transactions and Use Tax Extension

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure T

City of Healdsburg, Transactions and Use Tax Extension

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure U

City of Petaluma, Transactions and Use Tax

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure V

City of Sonoma, Transactions and Use (Sales) Tax Extension and Appropriations Limit Increase

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure W

City of Sonoma, Urban Growth Boundary Extension

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure X

City of Sonoma, Cannabis Business Tax

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure Y

City of Sonoma, Personal Cannabis Cultivation Initiative

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure Z

Kenwood Fire Protection District, Appropriations Limit Extension

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure AA

Timber Cove Fire Protection District, Parcel Tax

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure BB

North Sonoma County Healthcare District, Sale Agreement

YESRead PD Editorial
Measure CC

Petaluma Health Care District, Sale Agreement

YESRead PD Editorial
Measure DD

Sonoma County Transportation Authority, Go Sonoma Act

YESRead PD Editorial