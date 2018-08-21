Press Democrat Editorial Board Endorsements
This Voter Guide contains the ballot listings for the municipal and county races in Sonoma County along with state Assembly and Senate races and propositions. Endorsements by The Press Democrat's editorial board are indicated for each race. To read all of the editorial endorsements, click here. To see news stories about the various races and candidates, click here.

To see everything on your ballot, visit Vote411.org by clicking here
Federal Offices
US Senate

Dianne Feinstein (D)

Read PD Editorial
US House
2nd District

Jared Huffman (D)

Read PD Editorial
US House
5th District

Mike Thompson (D)

Read PD Editorial
State Offices
Governor

Gavin Newsom (D)

Read PD Editorial
Lt. Governor

Ed Hernandez (D)

Eleni Kounalakis (D)

NO RECOMMENDATION

Secretary of State

Alex Padilla (D)

Read PD Editorial
Controller

Betty T. Yee (D)

Read PD Editorial
Treasurer

Fiona Ma (D)

Read PD Editorial
Attorney General

Xavier Becerra (D)

Read PD Editorial
Superintendent of Public Instruction

Marshall Tuck (non)

Read PD Editorial
Insurance Commissioner

Steve Poizner (no party)

Read PD Editorial
California Legislature
State Senator
District 2

Mike McGuire (D)

Read PD Editorial
State Assembly
District 2

Jim Wood (D)

Read PD Editorial
State Assembly
District 10

Marc Levine (D)

Read PD Editorial
County Elections
Santa Rosa
City Council
2nd District

John Sawyer

Read PD Editorial
City Council
4th District

Victoria Fleming

Read PD Editorial
School Board
Area 4

Frank Pugh

Read PD Editorial
Petaluma
Mayor

Teresa Barrett

Read PD Editorial
City Council

Dave King

Read PD Editorial
City Council

Kevin McDonnell

Read PD Editorial
City Council

Michael Regan

Read PD Editorial
Rohnert Park
City Council

Pam Stafford

Read PD Editorial
City Council

Susan Adams

Read PD Editorial
Windsor
City Council

Mark Millan

Read PD Editorial
City Council

Esther Lemus

Read PD Editorial
City Council

Dominic Foppoli

Read PD Editorial
Cotati
City Council

Mark Landman

John Moore

Neville Hormuz

NO RECOMMENDATION

Sonoma
City Council

Rachel Hundley

Read PD Editorial
City Council

Logan Harvey

Read PD Editorial
City Council

James Cribb

Read PD Editorial
Sebastopol
City Council

Sarah Gurney

Una Glass

Patrick Slayter

Vaughn Higginbotham

NO RECOMMENDATION

Healdsburg
City Council

Leah Gold

Evelyn Mitchell

Tim Meinken

NO RECOMMENDATION

Cloverdale
City Council

Gus Wolter

Marta Cruz

Jon Lambert

Jason Turner

Shawn Bovee

Michele Winterbottom

NO RECOMMENDATION

SRJC Board of Trustees
Sonoma Valley

Jeff Kunde

Read PD Editorial
State Propositions
Proposition 1

$4 billion in bonds for housing programs and veterans' home loans

YESRead PD Editorial
Proposition 2

Authorizes state to use revenue from millionaire's tax for $2 billion in bonds for homelessness prevention housing

YESRead PD Editorial
Proposition 3

Issues $8.9 billion in bonds for water-related infrastructure and environmental projects

YESRead PD Editorial
Proposition 4

Issues $1.5 billion in bonds for children's hospitals

YESRead PD Editorial
Proposition 5

Revises process for homebuyers who are age 55 or older or severely disabled to transfer their tax assessments

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 6

Repeals 2017's fuel tax and vehicle fee increases and requires public vote on future increases

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 7

Authorizes legislature to provide for permanent daylight saving time if federal government allows

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 8

Requires dialysis clinics to issue refunds for revenue above a certain amount

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 10

Allows local governments to regulate rent

NORead PD Editorial
Proposition 11

Allow ambulance providers to require workers to remain on-call during paid breaks

YESRead PD Editorial
Proposition 12

Bans sale of meat from animals confined in spaces below specific sizes

NORead PD Editorial
Local Measures
Measure M

Sales Tax for Sonoma County Parks

YESRead PD Editorial
Measure N

Santa Rosa Housing Bond

YESRead PD Editorial
Measure O

Santa Rosa Sales Tax

YESRead PD Editorial
Measure P

Healdsburg Growth Ordinance

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure Q

Sebastopol Sales Tax

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure R

Sebastopol Hotel Tax

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure S

Sonoma Hotel Tax

YESRead I-T Editorial
School Bonds
Measure H

Cloverdale School Bond

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure I

Shoreline School Bond

YESRead Argus-Courier
Measure J

Oak Grove School Bond

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure K

Monte Rio School Bond

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure L

Old Adobe School Bond

YESRead Argus-Courier
Fire District Parcel Tax
Measure T

Glen Ellen Fire District Parcel Tax

YESRead I-T Editorial
Measure U

Monte Rio Fire District Parcel Tax

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure V

North Sonoma Coast Fire District Parcel Tax

NO RECOMMENDATION

Measure W

Rancho Adobe Fire District Parcel Tax

YESRead Argus-Courier
Measure X

Shell Vista Fire District Parcel Tax

YESRead I-T Editorial
Measure Y

Valley of the Moon Fire District Parcel Tax

YESRead I-T Editorial