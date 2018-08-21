State Propositions

Proposition 1 $4 billion in bonds for housing programs and veterans' home loans

Proposition 2 Authorizes state to use revenue from millionaire's tax for $2 billion in bonds for homelessness prevention housing

Proposition 3 Issues $8.9 billion in bonds for water-related infrastructure and environmental projects

Proposition 4 Issues $1.5 billion in bonds for children's hospitals

Proposition 5 Revises process for homebuyers who are age 55 or older or severely disabled to transfer their tax assessments

Proposition 6 Repeals 2017's fuel tax and vehicle fee increases and requires public vote on future increases

Proposition 7 Authorizes legislature to provide for permanent daylight saving time if federal government allows

Proposition 8 Requires dialysis clinics to issue refunds for revenue above a certain amount

Proposition 10 Allows local governments to regulate rent

Proposition 11 Allow ambulance providers to require workers to remain on-call during paid breaks